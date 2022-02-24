Compound (COMP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $104.59 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. Compound has a market capitalization of $716.91 million and approximately $104.59 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $108.82 or 0.00282281 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,587,893 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

