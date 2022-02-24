Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of Compugen stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.93. 964,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,179. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $200.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Compugen alerts:

CGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Compugen by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 63,474 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Compugen by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 109,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.