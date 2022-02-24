Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
Shares of Compugen stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.93. 964,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,179. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $200.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.34.
CGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
Compugen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
