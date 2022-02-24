Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Shares Up 10.5%

Comstock Metals Ltd. (CVE:CSL – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 52,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of C$3.07 million and a P/E ratio of 7.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09.

Comstock Metals Ltd., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project comprises 853 hectares located in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan.

