Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.00

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 8827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

The stock has a market cap of $504.55 million, a PE ratio of 383.28 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

