Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.32

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $3.10. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 38,686 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of $109.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $28,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,125 shares of company stock worth $133,946 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

