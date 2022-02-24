Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.32

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $3.10. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 38,686 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a market cap of $109.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.
About Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
