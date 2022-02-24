Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Stock Price Down 37.5%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 37.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 1,536 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

About Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

