Conduit (LON:CRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $389.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 389 ($5.29) and last traded at GBX 391.50 ($5.32), with a volume of 98743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 413.50 ($5.62).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRE shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.43) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.70) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.94) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Conduit alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 433.96. The firm has a market cap of £651.74 million and a P/E ratio of -50.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. Conduit’s payout ratio is currently -317.07%.

About Conduit (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.