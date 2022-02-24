Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,376 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Kadant worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 162,525 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kadant by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Kadant by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,699,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kadant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Kadant stock opened at $190.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.28. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.43 and a 52 week high of $240.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.69%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

