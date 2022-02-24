Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,944 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 54.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of KDP opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.