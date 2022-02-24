Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.02 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.820-$-0.740 EPS.

Shares of Confluent stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 38,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,822. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.90. Confluent has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 59.05% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFLT. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Confluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.03.

In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $4,217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $16,158,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 701,567 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,937.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,602,000 after purchasing an additional 669,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Confluent by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 298,131 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

