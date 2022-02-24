Connectome Price Reaches $0.11 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Connectome has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Connectome has a total market cap of $132,261.32 and approximately $1.33 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00107943 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

