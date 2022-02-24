Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNSL stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 294,149 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 180,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

