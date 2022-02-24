Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.45.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE:ED opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $87.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.33%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.