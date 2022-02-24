Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,422 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after buying an additional 320,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,513,000 after buying an additional 159,112 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after buying an additional 3,172,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,168,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 94.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.45.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.