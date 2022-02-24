Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.45.

Shares of ED opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 94.33%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,291,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,210,000 after acquiring an additional 81,839 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,606,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 652,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

