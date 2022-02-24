Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Rating Lowered to Market Weight at Jefferies Financial Group

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “market weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

XLY opened at $168.91 on Thursday. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $215.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.71 and its 200 day moving average is $191.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

