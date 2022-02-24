ContentBox (BOX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $455,316.79 and $1,308.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00232222 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.