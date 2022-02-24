ContextLogic (WISH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.97. 318,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,851,287. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -0.54.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $62,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $93,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 679,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,914. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 22.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

