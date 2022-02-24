Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.54

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 256629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Barclays downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

