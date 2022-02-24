Contrasting American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) and Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) and Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Business Bank and Erste Group Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Business Bank $115.40 million 3.26 $39.16 million $4.44 9.56 Erste Group Bank $10.22 billion 1.56 $894.65 million $2.04 9.10

Erste Group Bank has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank. Erste Group Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Business Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Erste Group Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

American Business Bank has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erste Group Bank has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Business Bank and Erste Group Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Erste Group Bank 0 2 5 0 2.71

Erste Group Bank has a consensus price target of $46.17, indicating a potential upside of 148.61%. Given Erste Group Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Erste Group Bank is more favorable than American Business Bank.

Profitability

This table compares American Business Bank and Erste Group Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Business Bank 33.93% N/A N/A Erste Group Bank 17.61% 6.98% 0.54%

Summary

Erste Group Bank beats American Business Bank on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Business Bank (Get Rating)

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D. Merrill, John Schlobohm, Leon L. Blankstein, Donald P. Johnson, and David van Skilling on May 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Erste Group Bank (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network. The Corporates segment consists of business activities with corporate customers of different turnover size as well as commercial real estate and public sector business. The Group Markets segment is involved in trading and markets services, as well as customer business with financial institutions. The Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center segment is composed of all asset and liability management functions, local and of Erste Group Bank AG (Holding), and local corporate centers such as internal service providers. The Savings Banks segment includes savings banks, which are members of the Haftungsverbund of the Austrian savings banks sector. The Group Corporate Center segment covers mainly centrally managed activities and items that are not directl

