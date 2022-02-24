Contrasting Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) & Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -7.79% -5.04% -4.12% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Evercel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 4.82 -$3.28 million ($0.17) -50.23 Evercel $45.08 million 1.33 $1.12 million N/A N/A

Evercel has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and Evercel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 142.00%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Evercel.

Volatility & Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Evercel on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Evercel (Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

