Contrasting Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) & MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Cielo has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSCI has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.0% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of MSCI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cielo and MSCI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 3 0 0 2.00 MSCI 0 1 4 0 2.80

MSCI has a consensus target price of $653.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.42%. Given MSCI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than Cielo.

Dividends

Cielo pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. MSCI pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cielo pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MSCI pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MSCI has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 8.26% 7.44% 1.07% MSCI 35.53% -256.92% 16.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cielo and MSCI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion 0.59 $179.87 million $0.07 6.73 MSCI $2.04 billion 20.22 $725.98 million $8.70 58.44

MSCI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cielo. Cielo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MSCI beats Cielo on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cielo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss. The Index segment is involved in index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications, and services. The ESG segment offers products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors can impact the long-term risk of investments. The Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analysis for funds, investors, and managers. The Burgiss segment provides investment decision support tools for private capital. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

