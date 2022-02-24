Contrasting iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Power Integrations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

iSun has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for iSun and Power Integrations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00 Power Integrations 0 2 3 0 2.60

iSun presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 606.64%. Power Integrations has a consensus target price of $103.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.12%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iSun and Power Integrations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 2.63 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -15.06 Power Integrations $488.32 million 10.21 $71.18 million $2.47 34.13

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70% Power Integrations 22.16% 17.98% 16.20%

Summary

Power Integrations beats iSun on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun (Get Rating)

iSUN, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

