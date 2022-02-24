Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Down 9.1%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 11,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 577,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,738,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,783,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after buying an additional 48,856 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after buying an additional 406,109 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after buying an additional 800,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,119,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,420,000 after buying an additional 547,634 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

