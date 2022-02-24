Convergence Price Tops $0.0047 (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. Convergence has a total market cap of $7.87 million and $919,634.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00107725 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

