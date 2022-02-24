Cook Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00041440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.35 or 0.06731566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,608.74 or 1.00410412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.