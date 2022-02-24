Cook Protocol (COOK) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.43 or 0.06716144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,167.12 or 0.99976500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00042895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00048563 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

