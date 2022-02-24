Cooper Companies (COO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.600-$14.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $13.60-$14.00 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE COO opened at $395.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $368.05 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $401.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 736 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

