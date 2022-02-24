Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPA. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CPA opened at $87.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89. Copa has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. Analysts expect that Copa will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,875,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 9,033.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,404 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 647,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 333.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 433,768 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 449,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 221,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

