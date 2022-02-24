Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Shares Down 6.2%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 162,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 115,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.69, a current ratio of 20.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00.

Get Copper Fox Metals alerts:

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.