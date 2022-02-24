Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CORZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at 7.84 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of 5.82 and a 52-week high of 14.98.

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.