Coreto Market Capitalization Achieves $3.51 Million (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and $303,380.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coreto has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coreto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00041440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.35 or 0.06731566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,608.74 or 1.00410412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.