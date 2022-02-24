Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $14.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.59. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.46.

TSE BMO opened at C$144.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$103.76 and a 1-year high of C$152.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$143.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

