Cormark Weighs in on Superior Plus Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$10.85 and a one year high of C$16.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

