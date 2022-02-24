Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corteva were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.