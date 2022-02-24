Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corteva were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

