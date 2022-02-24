CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs Sells 200 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $32,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $5.50 on Thursday, hitting $156.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.40. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.93.
Separately, TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
About CorVel (Get Rating)
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
