CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs Sells 200 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $32,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $5.50 on Thursday, hitting $156.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.40. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

