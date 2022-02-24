CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $589,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $390,480.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $191,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.13. 58,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,486. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.51. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $213.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,381,000 after buying an additional 78,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CorVel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,834,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CorVel by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

