CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of CorVel worth $26,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CorVel by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total transaction of $1,401,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $191,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $161.63 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.40.

CorVel Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.