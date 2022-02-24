COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.49

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and traded as high as $9.58. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 2,420 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

