CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $65.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73. CoStar Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

