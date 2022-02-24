CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSGP. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,270,000 after buying an additional 383,552 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

