Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.6% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $50,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $495.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $219.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $522.75 and its 200 day moving average is $497.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

