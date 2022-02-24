Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Trimmed by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 13.0% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,349,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,137 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

COST traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $490.84. 56,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,336. The stock has a market cap of $217.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

