Costco Wholesale (COST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $495.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $219.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $522.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after purchasing an additional 465,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.