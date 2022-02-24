Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.82

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

