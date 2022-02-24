Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.10.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $106.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average of $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software has a one year low of $105.93 and a one year high of $355.71.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,695 shares of company stock worth $2,953,473 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Coupa Software by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 5.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

