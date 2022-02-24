Courtenay O’connor Sells 6,557 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Squarespace stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.49. 285,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.82. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Squarespace by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SQSP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

