Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.93

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 55092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COVTY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Covestro from €61.00 ($69.32) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($81.82) to €73.00 ($82.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

