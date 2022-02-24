CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Stock Price Down 5.6%

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.
CP ALL Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPPCY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CP ALL Public (CPPCY)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.