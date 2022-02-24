CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Stock Price Down 5.6%

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

