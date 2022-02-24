CPChain Market Cap Tops $1.96 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. One CPChain coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $590,423.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CPChain has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00232909 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012643 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000800 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00022078 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.